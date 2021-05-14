CWM Advisors LLC Takes $361,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of News by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,346,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,692,000 after buying an additional 105,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $21,022,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of News by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of News by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. News Co. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

