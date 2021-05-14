205 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $71,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 160.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $488.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,067.33 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

