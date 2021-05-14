CWM Advisors LLC Sells 6,178 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,651,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $1,102,219.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,731. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Power Integrations stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.