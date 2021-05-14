Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,529 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,529 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $90.02 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

