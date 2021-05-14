Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,230 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

