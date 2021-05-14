Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $191.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

