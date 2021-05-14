Calton & Associates Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $456.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

