TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $586.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.51 and a 12-month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.