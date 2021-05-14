American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,135 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $50,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACC opened at $46.37 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

