Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 68,486 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $46,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,759,759 shares of company stock worth $84,764,840. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.