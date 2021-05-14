Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $42,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks stock opened at $179.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

