BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $475.78 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $337.04 and a one year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

