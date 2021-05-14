Sandy Spring Bank Has $87,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 62.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

