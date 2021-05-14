Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,919.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.