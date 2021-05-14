Royal Bank of Canada Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to $11.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRHLF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

