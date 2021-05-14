inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of INTT opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a P/E ratio of 617.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

