Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Now Covered by Aegis

Analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 70.73% from the company’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

