Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.06.

ACI stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

