Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.30). 549,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 336,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The stock has a market cap of £170.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

About Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

