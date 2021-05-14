Raymond James Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $22.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

LDI opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

