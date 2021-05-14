The AES (NYSE:AES) PT Lowered to $30.50

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $30.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

