Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.50 and last traded at $107.30. 15,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 2,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Polyus alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.