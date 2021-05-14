Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $12.50 at Roth Capital

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.51 million, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 161.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1,626.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

