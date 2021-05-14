Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $80.32 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.