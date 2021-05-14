Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Sapiens International also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 233.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 47.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

