Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Down 5.8%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 64,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 147,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Mentor Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.