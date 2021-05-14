The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $325.00 at Argus

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Argus from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.83.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $285.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.78. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $176.06 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,177,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

