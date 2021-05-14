BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.33

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 2941623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

