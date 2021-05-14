Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

