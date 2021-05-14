Royal Bank of Canada Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $19.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s current price.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

