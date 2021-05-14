Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $373,779.74 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,882,463.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

