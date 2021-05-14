Lucian Boldea Sells 14,028 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lucian Boldea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

