Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $373,779.74 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,882,463.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

CARG opened at $27.77 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $63,430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

