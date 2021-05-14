Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

