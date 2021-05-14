Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFLYY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

