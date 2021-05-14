Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 319 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $452.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

