Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after buying an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $160.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.56. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.