Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings of ($6.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

CMMB stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

