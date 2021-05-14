State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,189,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

PFG opened at $65.29 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

