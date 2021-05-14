Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

NYSE:OC opened at $103.85 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.