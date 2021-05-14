State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $67.25 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

