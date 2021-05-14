State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $119.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,550 shares of company stock valued at $40,078,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

