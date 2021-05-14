Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 422,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,877,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 147,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

