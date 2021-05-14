Kelly L. Reisdorf Sells 5,570 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VSTO stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

