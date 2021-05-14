IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 54 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $281.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

