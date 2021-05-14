IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 154.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $60.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37.

