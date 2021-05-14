Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.55.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST opened at $116.85 on Monday. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,893.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.99.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.