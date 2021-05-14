IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

