IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $820.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $806.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $768.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.13 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

