Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $552,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRTX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

